Rescue vessel SAR 412 saves fisherman suffering stroke in Truong Sa archipelago
Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center, in collaboration with border guards of the south central province of Binh Dinh, saved a fisherman suffering stroke while fishing in the country's territorial waters to the north of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on August 25.
The distressed fisherman is brought ashore safely for further treatment (Photo: VNA)
Binh Dinh (VNA) –
The patient was then handed over to the Binh Dinh General Hospital for treatment.
Earlier, fishing boat QNa 91996 TS, captained by Tran Quang from central Quang Nam province with 24 crew members, sent a mayday signal while fishing the country's territorial waters to the north of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago. Fisherman Pham Van Lieu, 46, suddenly became paralysed on the right side of his body and could not eat or speak.
Right after receiving the information, rescue vessel SAR 412 was sent to the site to give emergency aid to the distressed fisherman. The vessel reached the fishing boat on August 25.
Initial diagnosis showed that the fisherman suffered a stroke. He was brought ashore safely for further treatment./.