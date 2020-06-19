Politics Ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai presented credentials to King Felipe VI in Madrid on June 17.

Politics Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals Diplomatic notes informing about Vietnam’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were presented to the EU Delegation to Vietnam on June 18.

Politics National Assembly passes law on PPP investment The law on public-private partnership (PPP) investment was adopted by the National Assembly (NA) on June 18 at the legislature’s ninth session, with 92.75 percent of deputies voting in favour.