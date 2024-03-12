To take a better care of seniors and carry forward their role in socio-economic activities, it is a must to consolidate the organisational apparatus of relevant associations at all levels. (Photo: VNA)

The VAE was asked to work together with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), other ministries and agencies to form coordination mechanisms and organise activities for the senior, and enhance international cooperation in elderly affairs.The MoLISA reported that Vietnam counts about 16.1 million older adults, of whom more than 5.4 million have received either pensions or social allowances, and 15 million been covered by health insurance.VAE Chairman Nguyen Thanh Binh suggested the issuance at an early date of a resolution ratifying the national strategy for the elderly by 2030, and the rapid perfection of institutions and policies in response to population ageing./.