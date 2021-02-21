At the great hall of the Ben Tre People’s Committee, a delegation of the Party Central Committee led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc came to pay their last respects to Truong Vinh Trong and offer condolences to the bereaved family.



After that, the Government delegation led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the National Assembly delegation led by Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the State President’s delegation led by Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, and the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee led by Politburo member and President of the Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man paid tribute to Truong Vinh Trong.



The delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by Politburo member and Commission Chairman Pham Minh Chinh, and another from the Internal Affairs Commission headed by Politburo member and Commission Chairman Phan Dinh Trac also came to pay homage to him.



==

At the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, former State President Tran Duc Luong and former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong were among others to come to pay tribute to Truong Vinh Trong.



A delegation from the Lao Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang also took part in the respect-paying ceremony, which was also participated by many delegations of central agencies and localities.

Truong Vinh Trong (also known as Hai Nghia) was born on November 11, 1942, in Binh Hoa commune of Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

He was an alternate member of the 6th-tenure Party Central Committee; a member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th tenures; Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 9th and 10th tenures; a Politburo member in the 10th tenure; and a deputy of the 8th and 11th National Assembly. He was former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission and former Deputy Prime Minister.

He passed away at 3:25am on February 19 due to serious illness and old age.

The respect-paying ceremony at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee will last until 7pm on February 21.



Meanwhile, the memorial service will be held at this hall at 9am on February 22, and the burial ceremony will take place at 11am the same day at the martyrs’ cemetery of Ben Tre./.





VNA