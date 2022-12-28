Delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Party Organisation and authorities in the central Lao province of Vientiane on December 28 hosted a ceremony in Thoulakhom district to commemorate heroes and martyrs of the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance who laid down their lives on the Keun battlefield in 1946.



Delegates respectfully offered flowers and incense at the memorial monument.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane province Thongsavanh Vongsamphan expressed his emotion and honour to attend the event, stressing that the ceremony would help the two countries, especially young people, to understand more about the combat alliance and the special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam.



The monument dedicated to the heroes and martyrs of the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance was completed in 2011 in Phnohe village, Thoulakhom district. In this area, on January 20, 1946, the alliance simultaneously opened fire on the Keun fortress in Thoulakhom, which was a French stronghold.



The destruction of the base marked a milestone for the alliance in the early stages of the national liberation struggle of the two countries./.