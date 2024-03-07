World Laos reports three cases of anthrax Authorities of Champasak province of Laos have reported three anthrax cases who caught the fatal disease after consuming meat of the livestock that had died suddenly.

World Thailand considers reform of land, building tax Thailand’s Finance Ministry and Interior Ministry have pledged to improve the land and building tax to prevent a negative impact on the public amid several economic challenges.

World El Nino costs Philippine agriculture up to nearly 19 mln USD The Philippine government on March 6 said that the El Nino dry spell and drought has cost Philippine agriculture over 1 billion PHP (nearly 19 million USD) while the climate pattern may persist till the second quarter this year.

World Indonesia plans to establish emergency fund to ensure food security Indonesia’s Finance Ministry has announced that it is currently formulating a contingency fund dedicated to the National Food Agency (Bapanas) to ensure the distribution of food in markets and execute policy interventions.