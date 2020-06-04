Rice exports grow in both volume and value
Vietnam had exported over 2.6 million tonnes of rice as of May 15, a year-on-year rise of 8 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Vietnam’s rice has been shipped to 150 countries and territories around the world. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had exported over 2.6 million tonnes of rice as of May 15, a year-on-year rise of 8 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
The Philippines topped the list with 902,100 tonnes, followed by China 237,500 tonnes, Malaysia 220,700 tonnes, and Ghana 124,200 tonnes.
The export turnover of the grain was estimated at over 1.2 billion USD, up 21.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
Despite growth in both volume and value in January-May, rice exports this year are forecast to face a number of difficulties, especially drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta - the nation’s largest rice granary, according to insiders.
Vietnam’s rice has been shipped to 150 countries and territories around the world.
In 2019, the country exported 6.37 million tonnes of rice worth 2.81 billion USD, up 4.1 percent in volume, but down 8.4 percent in value year-on-year./.