Business P2P firms waiting for a sandbox Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending companies expect that the sandbox for fintech would eliminate unscrupulous businesses and help the market grow significantly.

Business Legal framework being improved to implement EVFTA Tax policies are being specified while customs procedures simplified to improve the legal framework to facilitate the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) enforcement.

Business Sacombank signs up to provide loans for COVID-19-affected firms Sacombank and 15 other banks have signed credit contracts to provide preferential loans for corporate customers to support them in their efforts to restore and expand business and production after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business EuroCham proposes 50 pct cut in registration fee for imported cars The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) proposed the Government to apply a 50 percent registration fee reduction to all automotive assembly firms, importers and dealers of new vehicles.