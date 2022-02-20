Rice paintings reflect Vietnam’s soul
The first and foremost step is rice selection. Selected grain rice must be strong, shiny, and solid (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Each type of rice is used for different purposes: ordinary rice for thin details; sticky rice for big details and broken rice for small details. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Then, the artist has to sketch an outline of the picture on a wooden block. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Artist applies a varnish treatment and chemical substance to preserve the colors as well as enhance the aesthetics of the painting. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The topics of rice painting are varied: Portrait rice painting, landscape rice painting, calligraphy rice painting and religious rice painting.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
Because of the diversity in theme, foreign visitors can easily choose a picture of rice as a gift.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
In particular, paintings of nature, country, or Vietnamese are favored by many people.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
What makes a rice painting unique is the color harmony, the arrangement of the rice grains, and the attractive display.(Photo: VNP/VNA)