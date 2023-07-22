Business Ninh Thuan reports 7.4% increase in seafood catch in H1 Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan brought ashore 55,802 tonnes of seafood in the first six months of 2023, up 7.4% year on year.

Business Webinar discusses e-commerce opportunities in Singapore, regional countries A webinar on e-commerce opportunities in Singapore and countries in the region for Vietnamese goods was held on July 21 by the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets and the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

Business Central bank launches 15 trillion VND credit package to support forestry and fishery businesses The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 19 issued a document guiding commercial banks to implement a credit package, worth 15 trillion VND (641 million USD), for businesses in the forestry and fishery sector.

Business FPT Software inks partnership agreement with Nippon Seiki Global IT services provider FPT Software recently signed a partnership agreement with Nippon Seiki – the world's leading supplier of information display products for automobiles and motorcycles.