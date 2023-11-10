Business Fitch Ratings optimistic about Vietnam's economic growth Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings on November 9 forecast Vietnam’s GDP growth to accelerate to 6.3% in 2024 and 7.0% in 2025.

Business Forum updates SPS standards in foreign markets Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures in foreign markets were introduced to businesses and local authorities at a forum held by the Coordination Office for Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the Mekong Delta and Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosaniary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (Vietnam SPS) in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 9.

Business Online Friday 2023 to feature 500 brands, 3,000 businesses Up to 500 brands, 3,000 businesses, e-marketplaces, and sale supporting platforms will take part in the Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday 2023 in early December.

Business Vietnam craft villages festival opens The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 opened in Hanoi on November 9, with the participation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and more than 300 delegates.