Environment Localities urged to announce forest status in 2020 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked municipal and provincial People’s Committees to review updated data and announce forest status in 2020.

Environment Vietnam plans activities in response to World Oceans Day The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has sent an dispatch on the hosting of activities under the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week and responding to the World Oceans Day (June 8) to ministries, sectors, organisations and authorities of localities nationwide.

Environment Pangolin dance raises awareness about wildlife protection Choreographer Quang Dang is known for his “Washing hands” dance, which reminded people during the first wave of COVID-19 last year about the health ministry’s hygiene recommendations on washing hands. He has now once again attracted public attention with a dance calling for the protection of the pangolin, an endangered wild animal.

Environment Quang Tri: Big bombs in residential areas safely handled Sappers of the Military High Command in the central province of Quang Tri in conjunction with the US’s Golden West organisation have successfully deactivated and removed bombs left from wartime that was found in Huong Hoa district’s Huong Lap commune.