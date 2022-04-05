Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, (R) shakes hand with Professor Alec Cameron, President of RMIT University, at a meeting on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City expects that Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) will expand training in eight professions in line with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) standards, including mechanics, automation, artificial intelligence, urban management and information technology, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on April 5.



He made the statement at a meeting with Professor Alec Cameron, President of RMIT University, who is on a working visit to the city.



Hoan emphasised that HCM City and other localities of Vietnam always consider education an important factor in the development process.



The city identifies the need to further improve the quality of education and training to be on par with cities in the region and the world to achieve the strategic development goal for the 2021-2030 period – that is an important metropolitan of the country which is developing quickly and sustainably on the foundation of science and technology, he said, adding that favourable conditions will be created for RMIT Univeristy to expand its operation in the coming years.



For his part, President of RMIT University Cameron affirmed that the university has a plan for expansion and increase investment in Vietnam, especially in Ho Chi Minh City, for long-term development.



In addition to teaching and providing high-quality human resources for Vietnam, including human resources for smart city building, innovation and digital transformation, RMIT University will offer training in areas that meet the demand of government and businesses, including professions that HCM City is carrying out in accordance with ASEAN standards, he said.



Cameron also said the university will work with the city to adjust training programmes to satisfy the short, medium and long-term development needs of the city and its businesses.



At the meeting, the two sides exchanged some contents related to training high quality human resources to meet the development demand of HCM City which does not only cover the training at the bachelor level but also vocational training in line with international standards./.