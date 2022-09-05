Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Road accidents nationwide claimed 48 lives and left 51 injured during the National Day holiday from September 1-4, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

No railway and waterway accidents were reported, it said.

Traffic police in localities handled 41,214 cases of traffic violations and imposed fines worth more than 60 billion VND (2.5 million USD) in total. They also seized 941 cars, 12,700 motorbikes and revoked 6,298 driver’s licences.



Traffic patrol teams on expressways dealt with 296 violations, issued fines of more than 1 billion VND, withdrew 140 driver’s licences, and impounded 19 vehicles.

In addition, 510 violations of traffic rules were recorded on waterways, with fines totaling more than 600 million VND./.