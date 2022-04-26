Road users advised to avoid routes near SEA Games 31 venues
The traffic police department has issued advice to road users during the time the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) takes place in Hanoi and 11 adjacent localities from May 6-23.
To ensure traffic safety and prevent traffic jams during the said period, the police urge road users to strictly follow traffic rules and the directions of traffic police and other authorized forces.
Road users are advised to keep updated on traffic situation and when possible avoid peak hours and routes with heavy traffic, especially those in areas around the venues of the SEA Games 31 opening and closing ceremonies on May 12 and 23, as well as competitions in the framework of the regional sporting event in the 12 hosting localities.
They are also asked to make way for priority vehicles on the road.
The traffic police department has requested that local authorities instruct relevant agencies to coordinate with the police force to ensure traffic safety and order and prevent congestion on the road during the time the SEA Games 31 is taking place.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.