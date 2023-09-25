Roadshow promotes Vietnam – Australia trade, education cooperation
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Huu Hoang and Rebecca Ball, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner of Australia. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) recently organised a roadshow in the central province of Khanh Hoa to unlock Vietnam – Australia cooperation opportunities in the fields of education and trade.
The event, held as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Australia diplomatic relations, drew more than 100 representatives from Australian universities, education establishments, food enterprises, as well as those from local branches, sectors, restaurants, hotels, retailers, importers, universities and colleges.
Rebecca Ball, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner of Australia, said that the event is expected to serve as a booster for the Vietnam – Australia trade through new cooperation opportunities in education and agrifood.
Similar roadshows were held in March in Hanoi, Hue and Da Nang, attracting more than 400 businesses, associations and education establishments, producing encouraging outcomes, so Austrade has high expectations that the September programme will have noticeable impacts on bilateral trade, Ball said.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Huu Hoang expressed his hope that the roadshow will enhance cooperation between education establishments, food companies, restaurants and hotels of Vietnam, including those in Khanh Hoa, and Australia for prosperous and sustainable development of both sides.
In the education session, Australian institutions introduced their expertise and excellence in education and training, and student support programmes from different states and regions.
In the agrifood session, Vietnamese and Australian businesses explored opportunities to increase trade and seek partnership. High-end Australian foods such as milk, seafood, meat and wine were on display.
Vietnam and Australia have enjoyed a strong, expansive, and enduring partnership in agriculture and education for years. Both sides are tightening bonds in agricultural investment, education partnership, education technology and research.
Australia is Vietnam’s seventh largest trading partner while Vietnam is Australia’s 10th largest trading partner.
The two-way trade in agriculture, fisheries and forestry products surpassed 6 billion AUS (4 billion USD) for the first time last year.
As for the education sector, Vietnam is Australia’s fifth largest source market of international students with 27,000 student enrolments and over 8,000 Vietnamese undertaking an Australian qualification in Vietnam.
There are 300 training programmes, which include articulation and joint-training programmes between Australian and Vietnamese institutions.
More than 80,000 Vietnamese alumni who graduated from Australian education institutions are currently working in Vietnam./.