Society US Ambassador honoured with Friendship Order Outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has been honoured with the “Friendship Order” for his contributions to the development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.

Society Meeting held to promote enforcement of 2019 Labour Code A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 15 and 16 to discuss the implementation of new content in the 2019 Labour Code and documents guiding its enforcement.

Society Red Cross and Red Crescent societies boost links to handle challenges Enhancing connectivity to overcome challenges will be the theme of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) said on April 16.

Society 9.1 million labourers affected by COVID-19 in Q1 As many as 9.1 million Vietnamese people aged 15 and above were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of this year, Director of the Department of Population and Labour Statistics under the General Statistics Office (GSO) Pham Hoai Nam told a press conference on April 16.