Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) - Republic of Korea (RoK) conglomerate the SK Group said on May 18 that it wishes to set up long-term cooperation with Vietnam, including the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, which has substantial potential in hydrogen development and high-tech production.

At a working session with municipal leaders, group representatives stressed the role of hydrogen in building a clean energy economy in the future.



SK aims to build a clean hydrogen model by optimising liquified natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology in Vietnam, it said.



Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Truong Quoc Trang suggested the investor pay attention to projects on building oil, gas, and petroleum depots and bonded warehouses at the Tra Noc 2 Industrial Park in Phuoc Thoi ward, O Mon district.



Regarding the group’s proposal to invest in projects producing blue hydrogen, green hydrogen, and hydrogen panels, the official suggested it locate these projects at the Hung Phu and Thot Not Industrial Parks.



He also called on SK Group to pour investment into auto manufacturing and pharmaceutical projects, as well as those building infrastructure at industrial parks and logistics centres.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Viet Truong expressed his hope that the group will develop a hydrogen ecosystem and LNG warehouses in the city.



He used the occasion to brief the investor on Can Tho’s advantages, especially its significant demand for LNG./.