Politics Top legislator offers incense to ancestors at Thang Long Royal Citadel Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense in tribute to generations of forefathers who had made contributions to the Vietnamese nation at Kinh Thien Palace in Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 9.

Politics Vietnam receives Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine donated by China The Ministry of National Defence received 300,000 doses of Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine presented by the Ministry of National Defence of China at a ceremony held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 8.

Politics NA Chairman sends congratulations to Iraqi counterpart Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of congratulations to Mohammed al-Halbousi on his election as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

Politics Vietnam, RoK target comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership The upcoming official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is expected to contribute to fostering relations between Vietnam and the RoK, towards a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung has said.