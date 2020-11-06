Politics Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.

Politics Gathering celebrates 70 years of Vietnam-Poland diplomatic ties A gathering was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6 to mark 70 years of Vietnam-Poland diplomatic ties (February 4) and the 30th founding anniversary of the city’s Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association (June 26).

Politics Foreign leaders extend sympathies over floods in central region Leaders of Egypt and Germany have extended their sympathies to Vietnamese leaders over the heavy property and human losses caused by recent floods and landslides in the central region.

Politics Workers’ Party of Brazil hopes for closer ties with Vietnamese Party, people Romenio Pereira, Secretary for International Relations of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil, paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa at the embassy in Brasilia on November 4.