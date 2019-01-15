The walk along Huong river (Source: baomoi)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A walk along Huong river was inaugurated and put into use in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 15.



The pilot project includes a 400m walk, a wharf, an outdoor stage, a lighting system, and other components, costing 6 million USD in total as non-refundable aid provided by the Republic of Korea government via the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).



Speaking at the event, RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Do-hyon said the work is a symbol of friendship, solidarity and people-to-people linkage between the two countries, adding that many other projects between the two countries will be launched across Vietnam as well as in Hue city.



The walk was built at a total cost of over 5.7 billion VND (247,000 USD), connecting Nguyen Dinh Chieu walking street, a section from Truong Tien bridge to Ly Tu Trong park.-VNA