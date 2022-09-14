Politics Cambodian top legislator wraps up visit to Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin on September 14 concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam believes in future growth of relations with Algeria: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh showed his belief in the future growth of the two nations’ ties across fields, at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022) in Algeria.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao fronts eye stronger cooperation The Party, State, Fatherland Front and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the top priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien told a Lao front official in a meeting in Hanoi on September 13.

Politics Second Vietnam-India security dialogue held The second Vietnam-India security dialogue took place in New Delhi on September 13.