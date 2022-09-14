RoK’s naval training ships visit Ho Chi Minh City
Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Republic of Korea's helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando and fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong anchored at Ho Chi Minh City's port on September 14, beginning their four-day friendly visit to the city.
Brigadier General Gang Dong Goo, the delegation head, said that the Vietnam visit is an activity in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and will contribute to promoting the bilateral friendship.
Korean officers and crewmembers pose for a photo with Vietnamese officers (Photo: VNA)During their stay, 470 Korean officers and crewmembers are expected to visit several agencies and units of the Vietnam Navy to exchange views on security and defence industrial cooperation and to seek measures to strengthen friendship between the two navies, join volleyball matches, and visit historical and cultural relic sites in the city.
Following their Vietnam visit, the RoK ships will anchor at 10 ports of nine countries around the world, including Malaysia, India and Australia./.