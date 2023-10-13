RoK’s Sacheon city, Vung Tau to beef up cooperative ties
A delegation from the Sacheon City Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by its Chairman Yun Hyeong-keun, visited and held a working session with the People's Committee of Vung Tau city in the southern province Ba Ria-Vung Tau on October 13.
Yun said the trip aimed to foster exchanges and discussions towards signing a friendly exchange agreement between the two cities in the fields of export-import of specialty products, tourism promotion, and facilitating visits related to festivals, sport and cultural events.
Chairman of the Vung Tau municipal People’s Committee Hoang Vu Thanh wished that friendly and investment cooperation between the two cities would be deepened over time.
He informed his guests that Vung Tau has officially become the 124th member of the Tourism Promotion Organisation for Asia-Pacific Cities (TPO) and has signed agreements for cultural exchanges and multilateral cooperation with several Korean localities. On March 17, Vung Tau successfully held the TPO's annual conference, through which it expanded cooperation, cultural exchanges, tourism and economic promotion with countries in the region.
Thanh also took this occasion to introduce the city’s potential and strengths, especially in marine economy, tourism and aquaculture.
While in Vung Tau, the Korean delegation is also scheduled to visit local economic and cultural facilities in order to seek effective and long-term cooperation ways./.