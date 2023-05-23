RoK's Ulsan city to publish crime prevention manual in Vietnamese
The Republic of Korea’s Ulsan city will publish a crime prevention manual for foreigners in three languages, namely Vietnamese, English and Chinese.
A corner of Ulsan city. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) –
Based on the Korean version published by the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency in 2022, the handbook covers four topics, including domestic violence, sexual violence, school violence and child abuse.
An e-book of the new publication will also be available on the agency’s website (ulsan.go.kr/uapc) for easier access at anytime and anywhere.
In January, the Ulsan Foreign Resident Support Centre also opened a foreign-language version of the online newspaper Ulsan City News in 11 languages, including Vietnamese.
According to the municipal statistics, as of 2020, Ulsan’s population was 324,527, including 4,463 foreigners, accounting for 7.27% of the total./.