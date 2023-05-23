World Thailand: investment pledges up, bad debts down in Q1 The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) announced on May 22 that the number of applications for investment during the first quarter of this year surged by 77% annually to 185.7 billion THB (5.4 billion USD), led by electronics, food and automobiles.

World Malaysia remains largest Islamic banking market in Asia-Pacific Malaysia, with 62.7% of Asia-Pacific’s total Islamic banking assets, continues to be the largest Islamic banking market in the region; and is likely to maintain its position in the next two years, according to S&P Global Ratings.

World Malaysia expects LIMA 2023 to generate approximately 4 billion USD in business pledges The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023 which will take place from May 23-27 is expected to be able to generate business pledges worth up to 18 billion RM (3.96 billion USD).

World Thailand’s rice exports near 3 million tonnes over four months Thailand exported 2.79 million tonnes of rice for 1.5 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up 23% year-on-year, according to the Thai Government’s spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.