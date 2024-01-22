Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM visits Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation visited the Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest (UTCB), where Chinh studied in his youth, on January 21 (local time).

Politics Huge potential for cooperation between Vietnamese, Romanian localities: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam visited Prahova county on January 21 as part of his official visit to Romania.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador highlights growing Vietnam-Germany relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh has highlighted the growing relationship between Vietnam and Germany during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the state visit to the Southeast Asian nation by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse from January 23-24.