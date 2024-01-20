Politics PM meets Vietnamese community in Hungary Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Hungary in Budapest on January 19, as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics Party official pays working trip to Italy, Vatican Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung led a delegation to Italy and the Vatican for a working trip from January 16-19.

Politics Vietnam pledges to nurture traditional ties with Hungary: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed Vietnam's enduring commitment to nurturing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Hungary during his meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly (NA) Jakab István in Budapest on January 19.

Politics Hungary considers Vietnam most crucial partner in Southeast Asia: Hungarian president Hungary consistently regards Vietnam as its most crucial partner in Southeast Asia, Hungarian President Katalin Novák stated at a January 19 meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is paying an official visit to the European country.