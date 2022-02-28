A farmer in Dak Lak province is harvesting coffee cherries. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There is large room for Vietnam to promote coffee exports to Algeria, said the Vietnam Trade Office in the African country.



According to the office, Algeria has to import completely coffee to serve its domestic demand. The country spends 300 million USD on importing about 130,000 tonnes of coffee beans every year.



Vietnam is one of the main coffee suppliers for Algeria, along with Ivory Coast, Indonesia, Brazil, Italy and Uganda.



Last year, Vietnam shipped over 56,000 tonnes of coffee worth nearly 99.7 million USD to Algeria, down 6.8 percent in volume but up 6.3 percent in value year-on-year.



Coffee still remains Vietnam's main exports to Algeria, marking up 65 percent of the total export value to the market.



The office said Vietnamese exporters can promote the export of processed and instant coffee with higher added value to Algeria beside coffee beans./.