Ruling parties of Vietnam, Nicaragua enhance ties
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation (R), meets with FSLN Secretary-General and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega (Source: VNA)
Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam and the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front Party (FSLN) of Nicaragua have signed a cooperation agreement for 2020-2025 to enhance friendship, solidarity and comprehensive collaboration between the two parties and countries.
The signing ceremony took place within the framework of a working visit to the Central American country made by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, from February 8-11.
During her stay, Mai met with FSLN Secretary-General and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, Vice President Rosario Murillo, and President of the National Assembly Gustavo Porras, and had a meeting with Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.
During the meetings, Mai told the hosts that the CPV and the Vietnamese State and people want to deepen their good relationship with the FSLN and the State and people of Nicaragua.
She suggested the two Parties and countries intensify high-level meetings and all-level delegation exchanges, and step up the sharing of experience in the fields of mutual concern, particularly in country governance and socio-economic management.
The hosts affirmed that Nicaragua always attaches importance to its friendship and solidarity with Vietnam, and hopes to boost bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, especially in agriculture, infrastructure building, trade and traditional medicine./.