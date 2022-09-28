#Run4WildlifeHN to return in November
Poster of the event (Source: the organiser)Hanoi (VNA) – The annual race #Run4WildlifeHN will return to Hanoi on November 6 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), the country’s first non-governmental organisation focusing on wildlife conservation.
The race is organised by the Hanoi Half Marathon and Sporting Republic with the support of the ENV to raise public awareness about the use of drugs made from wild animals; and encourage the community to commit not to trade or consume illegal wildlife.
It consists of a 21km half marathon, 10km challenge, 5km family run and walk, and 1km kids sprint. The race will take place at the Ciputra urban area.
People can register for participation at https://hanoihalfmarathon.com/register/ between now and October 23.
Funds raised from the race will be used to support wildlife protection in Vietnam.
In the first two quarters of 2022 alone, the ENV recorded 1,862 wildlife-related violations./.