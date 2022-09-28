Environment Low-carbon rice production helps Vietnam meet emission target Moving to low-carbon rice production offers the highest potential for Vietnam to meet its goal of cutting methane emissions by 30% by 2030 while boosting the competitiveness of a strategic export item, a new World Bank report says.

Environment Typhoon Noru to affect Vietnam’s mainland on late September 27 Typhoon Noru is gaining strength while moving westward at 20-25km per hour, and is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam in the afternoon or evening September 27, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the weather forecast department under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

Environment Bac Ninh calls for more environmental protection efforts A ceremony to launch activities in response to the global campaign to make the world cleaner themed "Working together to change the world" has been organised at the Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Environment PM orders urgent measures against Storm Noru Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 26 ordered ministries, sectors and localities to brace against Storm Noru, a strong storm that has entered the East Sea and is likely to hit central localities of Vietnam.