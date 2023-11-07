Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing (centre) salutes Russia n Navy personnel at Thilawa Port in Yangon on November 6, ahead of joint naval exercise s. (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar and Russia began a joint naval exercise in the northern waters of the Andaman sea on November 7, state-run Global New Light daily of Myanmar reported.

The exercise, involving Russia’s Pacific Fleet and Myanmar’ Navy, will continue until November 9, the newspaper said, adding that it includes aerial and underwater drills and maritime security exercises with live firing.

Russian warships carrying a total of 800 sailors arrived in Myanmar on November 2 to conduct the first Myanmar-Russia maritime security exercise and pay a friendship visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Russian naval chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov met with Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing ahead of the joint exercise, the newspaper said.

As a safety precaution, the Myanmar Navy has warned that ships will be restricted within an 8-km radius of the exercise area, and aircraft are advised not to fly below an altitude of 4.5km during the training days, it added./.