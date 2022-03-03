Russia recommends Vietnam as safe destination
Vietnam is a safe tourist destination without any restrictions for Russian visitors, according to recommendations by the Federal Agency for Tourism of Russia.
At a ceremony to welcome a delegation of 325 international tourists, including 226 Russians, with "vaccine passports" to Vietnam's Khanh Hoa province on December 26, 2021 (Photo: VNA).Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam is a safe tourist destination without any restrictions for Russian visitors, according to recommendations by the Federal Agency for Tourism of Russia.
The recommendations were announced by the European nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 2 regarding locals traveling abroad in the context of many countries imposing sanctions and restrictions on Moscow.
Russian authorities advise citizens not to travel to countries that have imposed sanctions and restrictions on Russia, because staying there can bring risks to their return to the homeland in a timely and safe manner. The tourism agency believes that some destinations, including several Latin American countries, are no longer available to local tourists due to restrictions on airspace by the EU and Canada.
It also recommended tour operators to suspend the sale of tours to countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, as well as to Caribbean nations because related air routes have to go through the closed airspace of the EU and Canada./.