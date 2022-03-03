Travel Vietnam – one of the most beautiful countries in Asia: German newspaper Germany’s Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper has recently posted an article saying that Vietnam is one of the most beautiful countries in Asia, and highlighting five reasons for Germans to travel to the Southeast Asian nation.

Travel Lao Cai to welcome 4 million tourists in 2022 The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is working to host some 4 million visitors and get more than 15 trillion VND (657.6 million USD) from tourism in 2022, according to its freshly issued culture-tourism development plan for 2020 – 2025.

Destinations Pomelo blossoms decorate Hanoi streets In these days of early March, when the cold is swept away and the sunlight has come, pomelo blossoms are in full bloom.