Russian company hopes for cooperation with Vietnam in earth observation satellites
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) - Yuri Stoyanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russia’s Stilsoft Group, has suggested Vietnamese businesses cooperate with his firm in the field of earth observation satellites.
Stilsoft, a company based in Stavropol capital of Stavropol Krai, southern Russia, is specialised in developing solutions, manufacturing and installing security systems for structure and border protection, and producing and launching earth observation satellites.
In terms of the numbers of orders and partners, it is a leading business not only in Russia but also the world, Stoyanov told the Vietnam News Agency.
He said that he has seen great demand for his company’s products in Vietnam as well as in Southeast Asia to help with safeguarding national borders and maritime territories, fighting cross-border smuggling and illegal fishing, controlling environmental pollution, preventing fires, and monitoring floods and landslides.
The entrepreneurs suggested cooperation between Vietnamese businesses and his firm in the field of earth observation satellites, noting that Stilsoft can transfer satellites and satellite control technologies and provide training for Vietnamese specialists so that they can manage satellites by themselves, or Vietnam can use satellite image services of his company.
Mentioning a plan to produce components of some of Stilsoft devices in Vietnam, Stoyanov said the company has conducted some negotiations with the Vietnamese side, and that this may help improve Vietnam’s technological capacity./.