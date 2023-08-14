Business Export targets of key forestry and aquatic products lowered Export targets of some forestry and aquatic products have been lowered due to various difficulties regarding prices and markets.

Business Aquatic product exports likely to reach 9 billion USD this year: VASEP Vietnam’s aquatic product exports are likely to suffer a drop in 2023 although market prospects are better than last year's end, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

Business Green credit provision strengthened in agriculture The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is planning to coordinate with the State Bank of Vietnam in completing policies on preferential credit to support agricultural projects following value chains, applying high technologies and specialising in clean agriculture and production forest planting.

Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 14 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,848 VND/USD on August 14, up 11 VND from the last day of the previous week (August 11).