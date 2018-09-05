General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. (Source: VNA)

Russian experts and scholars have expressed their appreciation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong visit to Russia from September 5-9.Director of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies Sergey Luzyanin said the visit will further deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in economic, political, and humanitarian aspects.He said Vietnam-Russia ties play an important role in the context of Russia strengthening its “Look East” policy, the US-China trade war and changes in Russia-China relations.Russia has always affirmed that Vietnam is a bridge to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with which Russia plans to establish durable ties, he said, adding that Vietnam has also become a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) after the US withdrew from the TPP and other regional projects.Amid the US and other western countries’ sanctions on Russia, exploration and domination of Asian markets, including Vietnam, is an important orientation for Russia, Luzyanin said.Head of the Saint Petersburg State University’s Faculty of the History of the Far East Vladimir Kolotov said thanks to its renovation policy since 1986, Vietnam has reaped huge successes and become a “new tiger of Asia”. The country has not only curbed inflation but also strongly integrated into the region.Head of the Research Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Vladimir Mazyrin highlighted the characteristics of the political system in Vietnam led by the CPV. He also emphasised the CPV leader Nguyen Phu Trong’s personal prestige in the fight against corruption, which has been welcomed by many countries globally.He suggested reaching for more strategic projects to fulfil the goal of lifting two-way trade to 10 billion USD by 2020, adding that in order to match the strategic partnership level, Russia needs to access more of Vietnam’s key projects, including those in nuclear power and metro systems.President of the Council of Experts at the Eurasian Ideas Foundation Grigory Trophimchuk said that, in recent years, Vietnam’s role has improved in economic and political spheres, not only in Southeast Asia, but also in Asia-Pacific and the world.Vietnam successfully held the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) last year, and is currently preparing for the World Economic Forum on ASEAN, proving that Vietnam’s position and influence has increased on international arena.Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh, for his part, said the visit by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will create a new driving force to further deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.He expressed his belief that the two countries will score new achievements in the near future, contributing to their own development and for the peace, well-being, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.–VNA