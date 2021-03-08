Russian photographer impressed by Vietnam’s Ao Dai
Vera Mazhirina, a Russian journalist and photographer (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) brings out the elegance and strength of Vietnamese women, and it always leaves a strong impression on Russians, said Vera Mazhirina, a Russian journalist and photographer.
Vera told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that Ao Dai has demonstrated the tradition and culture of Vietnam.
The ongoing Ao Dai Week 2021 has attracted the attention of the international community, especially Russian friends, helping them to adore the beauty of the traditional dress, she said.
The journalist said she was impressed by the Ao Dai show featuring designs by Minh Hanh at the Tsaritsyno Museum in Moscow in late 2019. Since then, she began to further study the dress.
The 80 dresses on the show were then presented to the Russian museum.
After the programme, Vera had the idea of implementing a photo project on Vietnam’s fashion, saying it will mirror the beauty and the harmony in the characteristics of Vietnamese women through Ao Dai./.