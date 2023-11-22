Chairman of the Union of Arts and Literature Associations of Vietnam Do Hong Quan (R) gives the insignia to Associate Professor Dr Anatoly Sokolov. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Russian researcher Associate Professor and Dr Anatoly Sokolov of the Oriental Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences has been given an insignia “For the cause of literature and arts of Vietnam” for his Vietnamese studies.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on November 21, Chairman of the Union of Arts and Literature Associations of Vietnam (VULA) Do Hong Quan said that the researcher is among the first scholars and translators who brought Russian literature works to Vietnamese readers and vice versa.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi affirmed that the insignia is a recognition of VULA in particular and Vietnam in general for the Russian scholar’s efforts in researching, introducing and promoting Vietnamese literature and art to the Russian public and international friends. They also contribute to building and strengthening friendship relationships and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The ambassador also suggested VULA, Russian researchers organise activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia next year.

Sokolov has long been well known to many Vietnamese people as the editor of the "Vietnamese-Russian Dictionary". He is also the author of more than 100 articles and research projects about Vietnam in different fields, particularly literature and art.

With extensive knowledge of Vietnamese, Anatoly Sokolov is also a reputable translator, having participated in translating many Vietnamese literary works into Russian./.