World Lao government urges against unnecessary travel to save fuel The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Lao Fuel and Gas Association are urging people to be frugal in their use of fuel and not to travel unnecessarily.

World Indonesia eyes to become big investor in global halal industry Indonesia, with the largest Muslim population worldwide, should become a major player in the global halal industry rather than merely a market target of this industry, according to the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) speaker.

World Indonesia, Switzerland sign bilateral investment agreement After conducting seven rounds of negotiations which began in 2018, Indonesia and Switzerland have signed an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (P4M) to boost trade and investment between the two countries.