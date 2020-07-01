Russians in Vietnam vote on amendments to constitution
Russian citizens living in Vietnam voted in Russia’s national referendum on amendments to its constitution on July 1 in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCM City.
Konstantin Vnukov, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam,casts his vote on amendments to Russia's constitution in Hanoi on July 1. (Photo: VNA)
Russians living, studying, or working in Vietnam as well as tourists stranded in the country because of travel restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 cast their ballots at the Russian Embassy in Hanoi and its Consulates General in Da Nang and HCM City.
The referendum on constitutional reforms, initiated by President Vladimir Putin, was originally scheduled for April 22 but was delayed amid coronavirus concerns.
According to Konstantin Vnukov, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam, more than 40 percent of Russian citizens had cast ballots as of June 30.
All three polling stations in Vietnam are open until 8pm./.