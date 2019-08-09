At the monument inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A garden on Borishenko street, the Russian city of Vladivostok, has been officially named after President Ho Chi Minh.



The garden also houses a monument dedicated to the first President of Vietnam, which was made by local sculptor Peter Chegodaev.



The monument inauguration ceremony was held on July 5, with leaders of Vladivostok city, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Hoang Viet, Russian friends and Vietnamese people in Primorye province taking part.



The event was concurrent with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on basic principles for Vietnam – Russia friendship, the 10th anniversary of ties between Vladivostok and Ho Chi Minh cities, within the framework of Vietnam – Russia, Russia – Vietnam Friendship Year.-VNA