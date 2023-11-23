Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha meets with Governor of Russia’s Kaluga oblast Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 23 had a meeting with a delegation of Russia’s Kaluga oblast led by its Governor Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha and suggested the Russian oblast to cooperate with Vietnamese localities in manufacturing projects as well as traditional fields of cooperation.

Welcoming the guests, Ha said that the special relationship between Vietnam and Russia is a premise for more effective cooperation between the two countries, including that between Kaluga oblast and localities, partners in Vietnam.

Besides the fields of trade, agriculture, nuclear medicine, education, training, and cultural exchange, the Deputy PM suggested that Kaluga oblast coordinate with Vietnamese localities and businesses to study and implement manufacturing projects to keep pace with current science and technology development trends.

For his part, the Russian said said that as a door to attract foreign investment in Russia, Kaluga has strengths and potential for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and nuclear medicine.

In the past three years, trade turnover between Kaluga and Vietnam has increased tenfold, from more than 30 million USD to more than 300 million USD.

As a large Vietnamese enterprise has invested in livestock farming and milk processing in Kaluga, the Governor believes that more Vietnamese businesses will come to look for investment opportunities in Kaluga.

He also said that during their stay in Vietnam, the Kaluga delegation worked with ministries, branches, localities and businesses to seek investment opportunities in Vietnam. The oblast also hopes to promote diverse cooperative relationships in education - training and cultural exchanges with Vietnamese partners and localities./.