2023 is a very important year in the development of Sa Pa, marking the 120th anniversary of the founding of the attractive tourist site.

Local authorities have developed a plan focusing on urban embellishment, renovating footpaths and handling bottlenecks, especially in traffic and environmental sanitation.

To affirm the Sa Pa - Lao Cai tourism brand and develop the resort town in a sustainable manner, Lao Cai province has decided to celebrate 120 years of Sa Pa tourism with over 20 exciting events and activities scheduled from the second quarter to the end of 2023.

Located in the northwest of the country, Sa Pa is a mountainous town in Lao Cai province, 315 km from Hanoi. The town is endowed with wonderful resources in terms of scenery and climate.

With advantages in majestic natural landscapes and tourism resources, Sa Pa is important in tourism development as a national tourist area rich in identity and gradually reaching international levels.

It welcomed 200,000 visitors in 2003, 800,000 in 2013, and by 2023 the number of visitors is expected to reach 3.5 million, accounting for nearly 60% of visitors to Lao Cai province./.

VNA