Society Vietnamese in Laos strengthen solidarity The General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos will further coordinate with Vietnamese representative agencies to accelerate the settlement of legal papers for Vietnamese in Laos in 2020.

Society Vocational schools expect 80 percent of graduates to find jobs More than 80 percent of graduates at most colleges and vocational training schools in HCM City this year have found jobs, according to the city’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Police bust cross-border smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City The Ministry of Public Security said on December 28 that the investigation police had uncovered a smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City and prosecuted four people in connection with the case.

Sci-Tech 62 honoured as “scientists of farmers” Sixty two individuals, including four women, have been honoured as “scientists of farmers” in recognition of their significant devotion and contributions to farmers, agriculture and new-style rural area building.