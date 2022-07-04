At the signing ceremony of the agreement (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's largest brewer Sai Gon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage JSC (SABECO) has agreed a deal to become the leading and exclusive partner for Vietnam’s national football teams from July 2022 to July 2025.



The agreement, which was signed between SABECO, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the VTVcab Sport Development Joint Stock Company (VTVCab Sport), was announced by SABECO on July 4 in Hanoi.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong appreciated the contributions of enterprises, especially SABECO, expressing his hope that more and more businesses will accompany and support Vietnamese sports.



SABECO previously sponsored the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in May.



According to a representative from SABECO, Vietnamese sports is growing strongly, attracting attention at international tournaments, especially with the national football teams. SABECO wants to continue accompanying the national football teams in their journey to success.



SABECO was the diamond sponsor for SEA Games 31, the sole sponsor for the doping control programme at SEA Games 31, and a sponsor of the 7-player national football championship – SaiGon Beer Cup.



The company has also joined hands with the community in developing young sports talents, and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in the community./.