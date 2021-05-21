Business Hanoi steps up promotion for farm produce Hanoi has stepped up trade promotion activities for farm produce to establish sustainable value chains and build a resilient agriculture because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Kien Giang’s exports up nearly 16 percent Export turnover posted by the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang for the first five months of this year hit 317 million USD, equal to 42 percent of the annual target and up nearly 16 percent year-on-year.

Business Vietnam’s retail market witnesses major deals Vietnam’s retail market has been stirred up recently by two huge deals that confirm the appeal the 100-million-strong market holds.

Business US attractive to Vietnamese exporters Vietnam’s exports to the US surged 50.1 percent in the first four months of this year, reaching 30.3 billion USD, making the latter the largest export market of the former, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has reported.