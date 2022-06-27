Saigon Hi-Tech Park sees significant capital added to three projects
The certificates are granted at the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The management board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City granted certificates to three projects to increase their investment by more than 848.74 million USD in total at an investment conference for the park on June 27.
The lion’s share of the financial comes from 841 million USD at Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex Co., Ltd. The new funding increases the total investment in the factory to over 2.84 billion USD.
The other two projects are Hoa Binh innovation centre and a Vietnamese pharmaceuticals factory, which saw their capital rising by 130 billion VND (5.59 million USD) and 30 billion VND, respectively.
At the conference, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said the city wants to listen to investors’ feedback to form related legal frameworks and development orientations for the future.
Since its establishment in 2002, the SHTP has granted investment licences to 163 projects worth more than 12 billion USD./.