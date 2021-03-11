Sales of Huyndai automobiles halve in February
Huyndai Accent model (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Sales of Huyndai automobiles in February slumped by half month-on-month to 3,021 units due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lunar New Year holiday, reported TC Motor – representative of Huyndai Thanh Cong.
Specifically, Huyndai Accent sedan remained the best-seller with 915 units sold in February, bringing the total sales to 2,714 in the first two months of this year. Its price ranged from 426 – 524 million VND (18,500-22,800 USD), competing directly with Toyota Vios, Honda City, Nissan Sunny and Kia Soluto.
Huyndai Grand i10 recorded the second highest sales with 513 units, pushing the total to 1,906 in the period. Competing directly with Vinfast Fadil, Kia Morning, Toyota Wigo and Honda Brio, the brand fetched 315 – 415 million VND (13,700-18,000 USD) each.
It was followed by Huyndai Santa Fe SUV with 412 units, raising the combined sales to 1,108. With six models, it was sold for 995 million VND (43,300 USD) to 1.245 billion VND (54,400 USD).
Other auto manufacturers also suffered a decline in sales in February./.