Business Vietnam should focus on key airport projects: experts Airport development planning should prioritise investment in key projects and have rigorous standards for project approval, experts have said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 11, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Legal framework to be improved to promote e-commerce Vietnam is improving its legal framework to promote the development of e-commerce with a focus on preventing trade fraud.