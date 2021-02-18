Hyundai Thanh Cong targets manufacturing 75,000 vehicles this year
Auto manufacturer Thanh Cong Group has set itself a target of producing 75,000 motor vehicles this year, raising its production rate to 11.3 per hour.
A car manufactured at Huyndai Thanh Cong (Photo: VNA)
A representative from the manufacturer revealed the information during a working session with a delegation from the Ninh Binh Party Committee on February 18 at the Hyundai Thanh Cong facility in the northern province’s Gian Khau Industrial Park.
Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 last year, Thanh Cong Group manufactured in excess of 66,800 passenger vehicles, excluding coaches, at a rate of 11 per hour. The facility has 3,163 employees in total.
This year the group will focus on the construction of its Hyundai Thanh Cong 2 plant (HTMV 2), which is projected to be completed in July next year, and will push ahead with its digital transformation efforts.
During the working session, Secretary of the Ninh Binh Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha spoke highly of the achievements of Thanh Cong Group last year, particularly in automobile manufacturing, which affirmed its position as having the largest share in Vietnam’s auto market.
Local authorities will work to complete institutions and policies to facilitate the development of companies in the province, she pledged.
Thanh Cong Group’s auto manufacturing revenue accounted for 30.8 percent of Ninh Binh’s industrial production value last year. The province posted economic growth of 6.35 percent for the year, placing it among the country’s top 10 and ranking it fourth in the Red River Delta./.