Business Banks estimated to have varying profit results in Q3 2023 In the third quarter of 2023, a notable variance is anticipated in the profits of commercial banks, with some continuing to experience double-digit growth, while others see a sharp downturn.

Business Vietnam-Algeria Business Forum held in Hanoi Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Ali Aoun co-chaired the Vietnam-Algeria Business Forum in Hanoi on October 17.

Business Hanoi seeks to raise efficiency of cooperatives, develop OCOP products A workshop was held in Hanoi on October 16 to seek measures to improve the cooperation of agricultural cooperatives associated with the development of OCOP (one commune one product) products in the capital city.

Business Measures sought to turn Hanoi into logistics centre The Capital Region, which comprises Hanoi and nine neighbouring localities, is expected to become a large integrated economic region of Vietnam, which is a premise and an important condition to promote the development of logistics in the region.