Sanofi to invest in new vaccine production site in Singapore
The plant is expected to be fully operational by Q1 2026, and to apply cutting-edge manufacturing and digital technologies. (Photo: Sanofi)
Hanoi (VNA) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on April 12 that it would invest 400 million EUR in a new vaccine production site in Singapore over the next five years.
The new site would enable Sanofi to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia and respond to future pandemic risks, the company said in a statement.
Sanofi said it expects to start the construction of the site in the third quarter of 2021 and be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.
The project is expected to create up to 200 local jobs, it added.
Sanofi, a global conglomerate, is a leading vaccine developer and manufacturer, offering a portfolio of vaccines to protect children, adolescents, and adults from diseases such as influenza, infectious diseases, and endemic diseases./.