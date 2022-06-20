World Cambodian newspaper spotlights 45th anniversary of PM’s path to topple Pol Pot regime The Phnom Penh-based English-language newspaper Khmer Times has reported on the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s path to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, which took place on June 20.

World ASEAN, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation under the bilateral plan of action (2021-2025) at the recent 10th ASEAN-New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting.

World Malaysia’s trade up 21.5 percent in Jan-May Malaysia's trade in the first five months of 2022 climbed by 25.1 percent to 1.085 trillion RM (247.6 billion USD) compared to the same period last year, according to the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade & Industry (MITI).

World Malaysia attracts record foreign investment since 2016 Malaysia recorded net foreign investment inflows of 48.1 billion ringgit (10.93 billion USD) in 2021, the highest since 2016, signaling the robust recovery, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).