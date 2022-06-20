Sara Duterte sworn in as Philippines' vice president
Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, has been sworn in as the country’s 15th vice president.
Addressing the inauguration that took place on June 19 in Duterte’s hometown of Davao, Sara said “the voice of 32.2 million Filipinos was loud and clear – with the message to serve our motherland,” referring to the votes she got, to applause from thousands of supporters.
The 44-year-old politician will step down as mayor of Davao to take up the position of vice president of the Philippines from June 30./.