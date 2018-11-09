Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Science Film Festival 2018 is being held to raise public awareness of global warming via food-based films, encouraging people to eat more vegetables instead of meat in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival, Education Minister Dr.Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said films that are being showcased at the event are in line with this year’s theme "Food Revolution." These films explain why consuming vegetables is better for the environment and how eating meat can worsen global warming.



Twenty-one films from countries like Germany, the United States, England and Australia are being screened at the festival to teach people about the impact of food consumption on the environment.



The Science Film Festival 2018 is taking place from now until December 23 at Bangkok Planetarium and 18 Science Centers for Education around Thailand. Entry is free of charge. - NNT/VNA